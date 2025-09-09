Motor financing platform CarMoney to create up to 40 jobs at Lanarkshire academy

“By growing the academy, we are building the next generation of specialists who will drive both our business and the wider industry forward” – Alastair Grier, CEO

A car finance platform is expanding its North Lanarkshire training academy, in a move that is expected to create dozens of jobs.

Motherwell-based CarMoney, which is backed by the Peter Vardy motor dealership group, plans to expand its academy training scheme, increasing capacity from 80 to 120 people.

The fintech venture, which helps drivers secure the best finance deals on used cars through its technology-led platform, has grown rapidly in recent years and said it would be recruiting at all levels to support its ambitions of reaching £730 million in annual vehicle finance by 2029.

Bosses said the academy programme, which is open to individuals from diverse career backgrounds, offered a pathway into the financial services sector. The company is recruiting for a wide range of roles, including customer service, IT, compliance and finance.

Alastair Grier, chief executive of CarMoney, said: “This expansion of the academy underlines our commitment to investing in people and creating opportunities in Scotland. We aim to attract talented individuals, whether they are starting out in their careers or seeking a change, and provide them with the skills, confidence, and support to thrive in financial services.

“By growing the academy, we are building the next generation of specialists who will drive both our business and the wider industry forward,” he added.

The firm’s digital platform already supports more than 20 lenders, providing real-time comparisons for car buyers across the UK. It said the latest expansion of the academy was expected to “open up dozens of new opportunities in Lanarkshire and beyond”.

A recent restructure of the Peter Vardy group has seen it retain its two Porsche centres in Aberdeen and Perth, having represented the prestigious German sports car brand for the past ten years.

At the same time, the Motherwell-based group, now operating under the Peter Vardy Global umbrella, has been accelerating its other interests and scaling up ventures such as CarMoney.