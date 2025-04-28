Most popular language for Brits to learn revealed

Language learning platform Rosetta Stone has revealed the Spanish language has been the most popular choice for Brits to learn throughout the first quarter of 2025 and in both 2023 and 2024.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After analysing data from UK learners, one in four (25%) chose to learn Spanish out of the 25+ languages that Rosetta Stone offers.

On Rosetta Stone, the Spanish language has been the most popular choice for Brits to learn throughout the first quarter of 2025 and in both 2023 and 2024. There was even an astonishing 210% increase in learners between 2023 and 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you're learning for travel, work, or fun, brushing up on essential Spanish phrases is always a good idea. Here are five common expressions—perfect for testing how well you really know the language:

Various languages - but Spanish is most popular with Brits

No entiendo - I do not understand

Habla más despacio, por favor - Speak more slowly, please

Estoy perdido/a - I’m lost (use the ‘o’ ending if you identify as male or the ‘a’ ending if you identify as female)

¿Qué significa…? - What does …. mean?

¿Puedes ayudarme? - Can you help me?

While these phrases can get you pretty far, there have been concerns about overtourism in regions like the Balearic Islands and Barcelona. These concerns may inspire some Brits to explore alternative Spanish-speaking countries or different cultures and countries.

Rosetta Stone’s data also revealed that French is the second most popular language for Brits to learn, with a 278% increase in learners between 2023 and 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, French learners made up 16.5% of language learners.

Italian has also seen a growth in interest, with a remarkable 289% increase between 2023 and 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Brickey, Senior Manager for Curriculum Content at Rosetta Stone, said: “If you're taking a trip to another country, it's always a good idea to study the language. Learning some key phrases and refining your pronunciation is time well spent.

"When you can clearly communicate essential information, you'll feel more at ease, and locals will notice and appreciate the effort. You'll gain a deeper appreciation for the country and people you're visiting.”