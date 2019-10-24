Morton Fraser wins tender to provide legal services to MoD in Scotland

Law firm Morton Fraser has been reappointed by the Ministry of Defence to provide legal services in Scotland.

The move follows a competitive tendering process and will see the firm provide legal services to the MoD over the next three years. The work will cover areas such as litigation, property, employment, planning, environment and debt recovery.

Morton Fraser chief executive Chris Harte. Picture: Contributed

The firm said it had built a strong relationship with the MoD, having acted for it for almost 20 years. Its reappointment comes after other recent reappointments for the firm’s public sector team, all by competitive tender, including the Scottish Government Legal Framework.

Morton Fraser operates from offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow, employing more than 270 people. It has links internationally to a further 160 law firms.

Public sector clients include the City of Edinburgh Council, Sepa, Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire councils and Scottish Natural Heritage.

Chief executive Chris Harte said: “We value the strong working relationship we have built with the Ministry of Defence and are very pleased to continue our work for another three years.

“In a time of unprecedented challenges to public sector organisations, we have a strong focus on the sector.”

