More than 20 speakers confirmed for Scottish Games Week's 'world-class' programme

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers say those set to address delegates range from designers, developers, and audio engineers to investors, marketers, and business-leaders. For example, game director, producer and designer David Mullich (Heroes of Might and Magic III, Duck Hunt), and “marketing maven” Patty Toledo (4Players), will cover topics across the games, tech and creative sectors at three events: More Than Games, the Education Symposium, and the two-day SGW Industry Conference.

More Than Games is described as a first-of-its-kind event, highlighting the “transformative” potential of the games ecosystem to the wider digital and creative industries, while the Education Symposium comprises a practical hands-on day of workshops and sessions to debate, challenge and change the teaching of games skills in Scotland.

The SGW Industry Conference is being held in Dundee, the “beating heart” of Scotland’s games community, and features founders, pioneers, leaders and innovators from around the world.

Participating in the Education Symposium is Brian Baglow, founder of the Scottish Games Network and director of SGW, who said: “The global games ecosystem is far larger and extends much further than the games industry.

"For the first-ever Scottish Games Week we wanted to reflect this ecosystem and pull in speakers from around the whole who can offer perspective, insight and experience that will give context for the ongoing evolution of the world of gaming… [I] believe we have a world-class programme to offer visitors across every event.”