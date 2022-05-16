More than 1,000 apply for BrewDog jobs just days after radical blueprint revealed

Earlier this month, the Aberdeenshire brewer unveiled a bumper £100 million share award, further global expansion and a push into spirits.

Co-founder James Watt is donating a fifth of his personal stake in the business to staff to mark the firm’s 15th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The share award is worth just under £100m, or some £120,000 to each salaried “crew member” over four years based on the most recent fundraising valuation.

And, in what bosses described as a “ground-breaking move for hospitality”, BrewDog is overhauling how its bars operate. Each venue is now going to share 50 per cent of its profits with team members.

Since launching its blueprint, the firm, which has frequently courted controversy, has received more than 100 applicants a day for a variety of roles across the business, up by a factor of four from previous weeks.

James Brown, managing director of BrewDog hospitality, said: “We are thrilled so many people are choosing to apply to progress their careers with us. It’s no secret the market is very competitive for the best talent.

“In launching the blueprint, which included a major equity share scheme and a revolutionary profit share for our bar teams, we believe we are now setting the standard in the hospitality sector.

BrewDog is overhauling how its bars operate. Each venue is now going to share 50 per cent of its profits with team members.