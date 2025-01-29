Full list of more than 100 of your Bank of Scotland, Halifax and Lloyds Bank branches to close
Lloyds Banking Group is to shut 136 more high street branches as it accelerates plans to cut costs and digitise the bank.
It will close 61 Lloyds, 61 Halifax and 14 Bank of Scotland branches between May this year and March 2026.
The closure plan comes weeks after Lloyds shook up its branch business to allow customers of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland to use stores across any of its brands for in-person banking.
It said that all workers at the affected branches will be offered jobs elsewhere in the company.
The closure plan will bring the Lloyds brand down to 386 branches, Halifax down to 281 branches and Bank of Scotland to 90 branches once completed.
Lloyds blamed the decision to shut the branches on customers shifting away from banking in person to using mobile services.
Transactions across these branches fell by an average of 48% over the past five years as customers used its app more for payments, Lloyds said.
A spokeswoman for the business said: “Over 20 million customers are using our apps for on-demand access to their money and customers have more choice and flexibility than ever for their day-to-day banking.
“Alongside our apps, customers can also use telephone banking, visit a community banker or use any Halifax, Lloyds or Bank of Scotland branch, giving access to many more branches.
“Customers can also do their everyday banking at over 11,000 branches of the Post Office or in a Banking Hub.”
The group said it is making “good progress” with the transformation plan it launched in 2022.
Earlier this month, the company revealed plans to shut offices in Dunfermline, Scotland and in Liverpool, impacting more than 1,000 workers.
Cash access network Link has recommended that banking hubs are set up in 21 locations affected by the closure, in order to support customers facing a dearth of local banking services.
The full list of Bank of Scotland branch closures:
- Alexandria - March 2, 2026
- Annan - March 2, 2026
- Barrhead - May 21, 2025
- Bishopbriggs - May 21, 2025
- Edinburgh Corstorphine West - October 29, 2025
- Edinburgh Wester Hailes - May 27, 2025
- Helensburgh - March 5, 2026
- Kirkintilloch - May 22, 2025
- Moffat - October 29, 2025
- Peebles - May 27, 2025
- Pitlochry - October 30, 2025
- Sanquhar - May 28, 2025
- Thornhill - November 3, 2025
- Uddingston - May 22, 2025
The full list of Lloyds Bank branch closures:
- Biggleswade - November 5, 2025
- Bishop Auckland - May 8, 2025
- Blandford - November 10, 2025
- Bolton Farnworth - May 28, 2025
- Bridgnorth - May 20, 2025
- Brigg - March 5, 2026
- Bristol Bishopsworth - November 6, 2025
- Bristol Clifton - May 21, 2025
- Bristol Patchway - May 28, 2025
- Bromsgrove - May 7, 2025
- Bury - October 21, 2025
- Cardiff Whitchurch - May 29, 2025
- Caterham - March 5, 2026
- Chard - November 11, 2025
- Coventry Foleshill - November 4, 2025
- Dorchester - June 19, 2025
- Dunstable - November 4, 2025
- East Grinstead - November 12, 2025
- Falmouth - November 13, 2025
- Feltham - November 4, 2025
- Ferndown - November 17, 2025
- Fulham - May 27, 2025
- Glossop - March 9, 2026
- Godalming - May 29, 2025
- Herne Bay - May 21, 2025
- Hexham - November 5, 2025
- Hornchurch Station Lane - September 11, 2025
- Houghton le Spring - March 10, 2026
- Hucknall - March 4, 2026
- Kidderminster - October 16, 2025
- Launceston - May 12, 2025
- Leeds Crossgates - October 1, 2025
- Leominster - November 18, 2025
- Leyland - May 8, 2025
- Liverpool Breck Rd - March 4, 2026
- Loughton - November 12, 2025
- Louth - May 7, 2025
- Ludlow - May 20, 2025
- Manchester Moston - March 11, 2026
- Manchester Newton Heath - November 5, 2025
- Margate - May 14, 2025
- Pembroke Dock - June 26, 2025
- Peterlee Yoden Way - March 3, 2026
- Plymstock - November 4, 2025
- Pontardawe - November 19, 2025
- Pontyclun - May 12, 2025
- Prudhoe - May 15, 2025
- Rayleigh - May 20, 2025
- Seaton - May 7, 2025
- Sheffield Woodhouse - March 10, 2026
- Shipston-on-Stour - March 11, 2026
- Sleaford - March 12, 2026
- Southall - October 15, 2025
- Southsea - March 9, 2026
- Stoke-on-Trent - March 9, 2026
- Thornbury Avon - November 6, 2025
- Tooting - October 8, 2025
- Tunstall - March 9, 2026
- Walthamstow - October 22, 2025
- Welwyn Garden City - June 11, 2025
- Wymondham - March 12, 2026
The full list of Halifax branch closures:
- Balham - May 22, 2025
- Bangor (N Ireland) - May 29, 2025
- Barrow in Furness - September 10, 2025
- Bexleyheath - November 6, 2025
- Birmingham Bearwood - March 2, 2026
- Blackpool Lytham Road - October 29, 2025
- Bolton - November 20, 2025
- Brentwood - September 10, 2025
- Bromsgrove - May 29, 2025
- Cannon Street - May 28, 2025
- Carmarthen - October 6, 2025
- Castleford - September 8, 2025
- Cirencester - September 25, 2025
- Clapham Junction - October 7, 2025
- Crewe - October 14, 2025
- Derby East St - October 23, 2025
- Eltham - October 29, 2025
- Epsom - September 15, 2025
- Erdington - September 24, 2025
- Felixstowe - June 2, 2025
- Fleetwood - June 25, 2025
- Folkestone - October 9, 2025
- Fulham - May 22, 2025
- Gainsborough - June 2, 2025
- Hayes - October 6, 2025
- Hexham - November 5, 2025
- Horsforth - June 3, 2025
- Hove - November 10, 2025
- Huntingdon - October 30, 2025
- Kingsbury - June 2, 2025
- Kingswood - October 8, 2025
- Launceston - June 3, 2025
- Leek - June 4, 2025
- Letchworth - June 3, 2025
- London Strand - May 8, 2025
- Long Eaton - September 18, 2025
- Mold - June 5, 2025
- Nelson - March 4, 2026
- Northwich - September 3, 2025
- Omagh - May 19, 2025
- Peterlee - March 3, 2026
- Pontypridd - September 30, 2025
- Rayleigh - May 20, 2025
- Rhyl - September 23, 2025
- Richmond (Surrey) - September 16, 2025
- Sittingbourne - October 15, 2025
- Skegness - September 3, 2025
- Sleaford - November 6, 2025
- Southport - October 7, 2025
- St Annes - June 12, 2025
- St Austell - May 13, 2025
- Stevenage Queensway - January 6, 2026
- Telford - October 22, 2025
- Walkden - September 25, 2025
- Wallasey - September 4, 2025
- Waltham Cross - May 27, 2025
- Welwyn Garden City - June 11, 2025
- Wickford - November 10, 2025
- Wilmslow - May 19, 2025
- Winton - October 1, 2025
- Woolwich - October 1, 2025
