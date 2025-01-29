Lloyds blamed the decision to shut the branches on customers shifting away from banking in person to using mobile services

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lloyds Banking Group is to shut 136 more high street branches as it accelerates plans to cut costs and digitise the bank.

It will close 61 Lloyds, 61 Halifax and 14 Bank of Scotland branches between May this year and March 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure plan comes weeks after Lloyds shook up its branch business to allow customers of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland to use stores across any of its brands for in-person banking.

It said that all workers at the affected branches will be offered jobs elsewhere in the company.

Lloyds Banking Group is to shut 136 more high street branches as it accelerates plans to cut costs and digitise the bank. | Scotsman / Canva

The closure plan will bring the Lloyds brand down to 386 branches, Halifax down to 281 branches and Bank of Scotland to 90 branches once completed.

Lloyds blamed the decision to shut the branches on customers shifting away from banking in person to using mobile services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transactions across these branches fell by an average of 48% over the past five years as customers used its app more for payments, Lloyds said.

A spokeswoman for the business said: “Over 20 million customers are using our apps for on-demand access to their money and customers have more choice and flexibility than ever for their day-to-day banking.

“Alongside our apps, customers can also use telephone banking, visit a community banker or use any Halifax, Lloyds or Bank of Scotland branch, giving access to many more branches.

“Customers can also do their everyday banking at over 11,000 branches of the Post Office or in a Banking Hub.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group said it is making “good progress” with the transformation plan it launched in 2022.

Earlier this month, the company revealed plans to shut offices in Dunfermline, Scotland and in Liverpool, impacting more than 1,000 workers.

Cash access network Link has recommended that banking hubs are set up in 21 locations affected by the closure, in order to support customers facing a dearth of local banking services.

The full list of Bank of Scotland branch closures:

Alexandria - March 2, 2026

Annan - March 2, 2026

Barrhead - May 21, 2025

Bishopbriggs - May 21, 2025

Edinburgh Corstorphine West - October 29, 2025

Edinburgh Wester Hailes - May 27, 2025

Helensburgh - March 5, 2026

Kirkintilloch - May 22, 2025

Moffat - October 29, 2025

Peebles - May 27, 2025

Pitlochry - October 30, 2025

Sanquhar - May 28, 2025

Thornhill - November 3, 2025

Uddingston - May 22, 2025

The full list of Lloyds Bank branch closures:

Biggleswade - November 5, 2025

Bishop Auckland - May 8, 2025

Blandford - November 10, 2025

Bolton Farnworth - May 28, 2025

Bridgnorth - May 20, 2025

Brigg - March 5, 2026

Bristol Bishopsworth - November 6, 2025

Bristol Clifton - May 21, 2025

Bristol Patchway - May 28, 2025

Bromsgrove - May 7, 2025

Bury - October 21, 2025

Cardiff Whitchurch - May 29, 2025

Caterham - March 5, 2026

Chard - November 11, 2025

Coventry Foleshill - November 4, 2025

Dorchester - June 19, 2025

Dunstable - November 4, 2025

East Grinstead - November 12, 2025

Falmouth - November 13, 2025

Feltham - November 4, 2025

Ferndown - November 17, 2025

Fulham - May 27, 2025

Glossop - March 9, 2026

Godalming - May 29, 2025

Herne Bay - May 21, 2025

Hexham - November 5, 2025

Hornchurch Station Lane - September 11, 2025

Houghton le Spring - March 10, 2026

Hucknall - March 4, 2026

Kidderminster - October 16, 2025

Launceston - May 12, 2025

Leeds Crossgates - October 1, 2025

Leominster - November 18, 2025

Leyland - May 8, 2025

Liverpool Breck Rd - March 4, 2026

Loughton - November 12, 2025

Louth - May 7, 2025

Ludlow - May 20, 2025

Manchester Moston - March 11, 2026

Manchester Newton Heath - November 5, 2025

Margate - May 14, 2025

Pembroke Dock - June 26, 2025

Peterlee Yoden Way - March 3, 2026

Plymstock - November 4, 2025

Pontardawe - November 19, 2025

Pontyclun - May 12, 2025

Prudhoe - May 15, 2025

Rayleigh - May 20, 2025

Seaton - May 7, 2025

Sheffield Woodhouse - March 10, 2026

Shipston-on-Stour - March 11, 2026

Sleaford - March 12, 2026

Southall - October 15, 2025

Southsea - March 9, 2026

Stoke-on-Trent - March 9, 2026

Thornbury Avon - November 6, 2025

Tooting - October 8, 2025

Tunstall - March 9, 2026

Walthamstow - October 22, 2025

Welwyn Garden City - June 11, 2025

Wymondham - March 12, 2026

The full list of Halifax branch closures: