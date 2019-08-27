More family homes confirmed for £1bn Winchburgh expansion

Winchburgh Developments has agreed a new contract with Robertson Homes, marking the latest phase in an ambitious scheme to bring thousands of new homes to West Lothian.

The deal sees land sold to the housebuilder for the construction of 53 new four, five and six-bed homes. It takes the total number of homes now contracted to be built in the second phase of the Winchburgh masterplan to 146.

Further negotiations are now underway with other developers to conclude agreements that will account for 50 per cent of the phase two housing programme, scheduled to deliver a total of 1,000 homes by 2025.

Building work is due to commence shortly with the first Robertson homes likely to be released for sale in early 2020.

Winchburgh is a £1 billion development encircling the historic village in West Lothian, some seven miles from Edinburgh Airport. The masterplan will create at least 3,450 homes including 700 affordable houses, 400 of which will be for social rent.

John Hamilton, chief executive of Winchburgh Developments, said: “The contract with Robertson is an important step towards delivering the 1,000 new homes we will complete in the second phase of residential building at Winchburgh.

“The masterplan for Winchburgh is very quickly gaining pace. As well as the 146 plots now contracted, we’re in negotiations to conclude agreements for more than 50 per cent of the phase two housing programme.

“West Lothian Council is in consultation to build three new schools during phase two and work is already underway on the 78-acre Auldcathie District Park.

“We have also recently announced a new contract with Scottish Canals to build a new marina at the centre of the town, making Winchburgh an extremely attractive option for people looking for a new property.”

Tony Rankin, land director for Robertson Homes, added: “Further to our success with our development in Mid Calder, we are excited to be back in West Lothian delivering 53 houses from our new Artistry Luxury Range in Winchburgh.

“Winchburgh is such a beautiful rural location and with a mature tree belt on one side and rolling countryside views on the other, combined with the easy commuting distance to Edinburgh it is the perfect setting for our family homes.”

New infrastructure will include improved transport links, a new marina, a district park and a minimum of 35 acres of employment land.