Moray distillery plans push ahead thanks to unique tie-up with famed coppersmith
Construction of the new Cabrach Distillery in Morayshire will be completed thanks to a seven-figure deal with Rothes coppersmith Forsyths.
In what is being billed as an industry first, the Cabrach Trust - a charity that established the distillery as a community interest company - has agreed to a project delivery partnership with fourth generation family business Forsyths, which designs and manufactures distilleries across the world.
Forsyths will be undertaking all major aspects of construction, alongside the full manufacture, fit out and commissioning of the distillery, dunnage warehouse and peat shed.
The firm has committed a philanthropic contribution of £500,000 towards the project, with principal construction and distillery works costing a total of £3 million.
In recognition of its support, the trust will enshrine Forsyths as a founding partner alongside the Ethos Foundation and Bently Foundation. Beyond building works and distillery fit out, Forsyths has committed to a long-term, multifaceted relationship with the trust, encompassing “shared learning and sustainable practices”.
Forsyths chairman Richard Forsyth said: “To be able to put into practice, to positive effect, our decades of expertise in helping to build some of the world’s finest distilleries is a privilege, especially somewhere so unique and steeped in whisky folklore as the Cabrach.
“The fact that the Cabrach Distillery is a community interest company and will directly benefit the Moray community, our community, was a huge draw for Forsyths, which is why we wanted to support the project as much as possible. This sort of unique proposition doesn’t come round very often in life, and we’re delighted to be a part of it.”
