Mitsubishi's new West Lothian centre will train 1,000 people a year to install heat pumps
Mitsubishi Electric has opened a heat pump training centre at its West Lothian plant amid the drive to replace fossil fuel boilers with more sustainable forms of heating.
More than 1,000 people per year will be able to train as accredited heat pump installers at the new Livingston centre. As well as hands-on training, Mitsubishi has developed virtual reality training opportunities giving installers a “new and innovative” way to learn and understand the workings of heat pumps. From the training facility, the firm is also able to support local colleges and schools in training in renewable heating.
Bosses said that with the UK government aiming for 600,000 residential heat pump installations per year by 2028, there was a growing demand for skilled and accredited heat pump installers.
Russell Dean, Mitsubishi Electric residential product group director said: “Heat pumps have become the de facto renewable heating and hot water system for homes. As such, there is an urgent need for trained and accredited heat pump installers.
“Offering hands-on training, including using pioneering virtual reality technology, and based at the Livingston factory complex, the largest manufacturer of heat pumps in the UK, trainees can be fully immersed in the world of heat pumps. They will leave here having developed their skills and advanced their career opportunities to install heat pumps.
“The training centre reaffirms Mitsubishi Electric’s commitment to investing in decarbonised heating and in developing a local workforce to bring about a greener sustainable future,” he added.
The Livingston facility was officially opened with key government and industry figures attending, including Tadashi Fujiwara, the consul general of Japan in Edinburgh. It joins the company’s two other such centres, in Manchester and Hatfield.
Further education minister Graeme Dey said: “Clean heat and energy efficiency will be vital in meeting our ambitions to achieve net zero both in Scotland and across the world. As part of this, it is important that the government continues to work collectively with industry, public and private sectors to help scale up the workforce needed to install heat pumps and other clean heating technologies.
