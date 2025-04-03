‘Milestone’ supermarket deal will see Scottish ice cream fans tuck into pistachio swirl

“Having three of our most popular flavours listed in the biggest Sainsbury’s stores in Scotland is incredibly prestigious” – David Equi

Sainsbury’s shoppers will be able to get their hands on three new ice cream flavours, including pistachio swirl, after a “milestone” deal with Scottish brand Equi’s.

Company bosses said three best-selling flavours, which also include Madagascan vanilla and raspberry ripple, would be available in 25 Sainsbury’s stores across Scotland. The supply deal marks a key step for the family-owned ice cream business as it targets a doubling of turnover by 2027, to £6 million.

With the new supermarket listing comes the need for increased production with Equi’s now implementing night shifts at its factory in Rutherglen, a move that will allow the firm to ramp up production capacity and keep up with the expected growth.

Chief executive David Equi said: “This partnership with Sainsbury’s is a huge moment for us. We have worked hard for generations to create ice cream that not only tastes incredible but also reflects our commitment to quality ingredients and supporting local Scottish suppliers.

“Having three of our most popular flavours listed in the biggest Sainsbury’s stores in Scotland is incredibly prestigious. We’re excited not only for the immediate opportunities of partnering with such a renowned retailer, but also for the long-term growth potential it brings.”

The firm’s products are now available in seven major retailers across Scotland, and the brand’s presence continues to grow as it targets additional listings, including plans for future expansion into England.

The three flavours are priced at £3.50 per 460ml tub and are available in 25 Sainsbury’s stores north of the Border.