Milestone moment as Scottish cryptocurrency Scotcoin gears up for public trading

The move comes after the company behind the home-grown cryptocurrency announced it will partner with ProBit Global to publicly list later this year.

The agreement will see the international exchange, which has more than two million users, hold exclusive rights to trade the currency when it makes its debut listing on the exchange.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The platform currently operates in more than 200 countries, supports some 45 languages, and trades in some 700 different cryptocurrencies.

With a presence on the ProBit platform, holders of Scotcoin will be able to exchange existing tokens, and new users will be able to buy Scotcoin for currency (such as British pounds, US dollars or euros) or other types of cryptocurrencies. The Scotcoin team is also in the process of selecting a liquidity provider ahead of the proposed listing.

The Scotcoin Project community interest company (CIC) aims to use the cryptocurrency as a force for good, supporting a range of charitable and environmental projects.

Among a series of initiatives, the project connects industries and companies that have issues with over-supply or waste with charities and individuals who can make use of them in exchange for Scotcoin.

Temple Melville, chief executive of the Scotcoin Project CIC, said: “This is a huge moment for Scotcoin and for everyone who has been a part of the journey so far.

Temple Melville, chief executive of the Scotcoin Project CIC: 'This is a huge moment for Scotcoin and for everyone who has been a part of the journey so far.' Picture: Jeff Holmes

“Listing the cryptocurrency on a global exchange will be one of the most exciting financial developments we have seen in Scotland for some time - we have been working towards this point for five years and it will allow us to roll out our business plan for the project, including the appointment of a full-time CEO and board.

“ProBit Global has a great reputation and a huge international presence that will allow us to spread the word about Scotcoin to more people than ever before. Scotland has around ten million members of its diaspora spread around the world, some that will be keen to become holders of Scotcoin for a number of reasons.”

He added: “Listing the cryptocurrency directly ties into our wider mission of using Scotcoin as a force for good. With more users of Scotcoin and an increased number of tokens in circulation, we will be able to do more to support the third sector and help them to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing Scottish people.

“Amid ongoing economic uncertainty, now is the time for Scotland to embrace the idea of a supplementary form of money to strengthen its businesses, charities, and communities and sustain our recovery.”

Steve Woo, co-founder of ProBit Exchange, said: “We are pleased that Scotcoin has chosen ProBit Global as its listing partner and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with the token.”