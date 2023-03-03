Milestone hailed as Scottish-made Ultra Prime battery cell delivered to customer

Scottish battery cell pioneer AMTE Power has hailed a key milestone after delivering its first “Ultra Prime” cells to a customer for testing.

The Ultra Prime product is a non-rechargeable cell designed for use in some of the most difficult environments on earth, with very high energy density and high-temperature performance. AMTE said the Scottish-made cell also has a low self-discharge, making it well suited for applications where temperature, high pressure and accessibility are key factors.

The cells were manufactured at the company’s purpose-built cell manufacturing facility in Thurso, Caithness. The firm said Thurso would continue to scale-up production of the Ultra Prime cells as well as continuing to be a centre for cell research and development. Last July, AMTE said it had selected Dundee to house a battery “mega factory” to serve the UK’s renewable energy storage and electric vehicle markets.

Chief executive Alan Hollis said: “AMTE Power is one of the only manufacturers of battery cells in the UK today and, although this delivery will have minimal impact on this year’s financial performance, it is a crucial first step to have delivered Ultra Prime cells into the hands of our customer. We will continue to scale up production of the Ultra Prime cells at Thurso as we meet the customer demand for this product. We look forward to providing further updates on our progress at the interim results on March 8.”

The unnamed AMTE Power customer added: “We are pleased to have received the cells from AMTE Power. The cell testing phase is an important milestone for our business.”