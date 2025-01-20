Milestone deal as 68-year-old Glasgow building consultancy gains new owner

“The opportunity to acquire such a long established and recognised company as Davie + McCulloch was a simple decision for the board” – Allan McGill, Wallace Whittle MD

Wallace Whittle, the Scottish environmental engineering consultancy, has marked a “key milestone” after acquiring Glasgow-based Davie + McCulloch on undisclosed terms.

Bosses at Wallace Whittle said the move came as organic turnover had increased from £8 million to more than £14m since a management buyout in 2021.

The purchase of Davie + McCulloch, which was established in 1957 and provides building services and mechanical and electrical engineering advice, is being funded through the company’s own funds and all staff will be retained. The Davie + McCulloch name will also remain in the short to medium-term “to guarantee a smooth transition, seamless project quality and continuity of client service levels”, Wallace Whittle stressed.

Wallace Whittle MD Allan McGill with Davie + McCulloch directors Ian Oxburgh and Keith MacDougall.

Allan McGill, managing director of Wallace Whittle, said: “This acquisition is the next step in our growth strategy. Davie + McCulloch’s established presence in the higher education, secure accommodation and defence sectors complements our own expertise and will allow us to offer our industry-leading service to a broader client base.

“The opportunity to acquire such a long established and recognised company as Davie + McCulloch was a simple decision for the board; not only for the team’s sector expertise but also for its performance, profitability, and quality-driven approach, which aligns perfectly with Wallace Whittle’s own values.”

As a result of the acquisition, Wallace Whittle expects to surpass £15m turnover in 2025 and will increase its staff to 160 across its eight UK offices. Further growth is being planned this year with the addition of two new offices in “key regions”.

McGill added: “While we’ve had great success through organic growth since the management buyout in 2021, this acquisition speeds up our growth plans by adding quality, experienced staff and a solid client network, helping us further strengthen our reputation in the market. We’re keen to expand our UK presence and are prepared to consider additional acquisitions or partnerships.”

Wallace Whittle, which helped with the design work on the Buchanan Galleries in Glasgow, was founded in 1964 and underwent a management buyout (MBO) in 2021 after some ten years under German ownership. Recent project experience covers key sectors such as healthcare, higher education, residential, data centres and leisure. A newly-established ESG (environmental, social and governance) team is now embedded into the group’s existing teams.

Prior to the 2021 MBO, Wallace Whittle had been part of Munich-based TUV SUD Group since 2011. That acquisition deal value was not disclosed though some reports at the time suggested it was likely to be worth more than £10m.

At the time of the 2021 buyout, McGill, who led the deal, said: “A change in strategic direction at TUV SUD since 2019 created an opportunity for the senior team at Wallace Whittle to concentrate on what we do best; construction design and consultancy. We are grateful to TUV SUD and look forward to continuing to work in partnership with them in years to come.”