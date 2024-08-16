Mile-long assault course at gorgeous Scottish resort gets green light
Plans for an assault course and activity centre featuring more than 30 obstacles, including rope and tyre swings, have been given the green light in a move that creates six jobs.
The new attraction, spanning over one mile at Whitekirk Hill country resort, close to North Berwick, will also feature an axe throwing area and “Airsoft Zombie gun range”. Work will begin in the coming days to construct the wooden obstacles using the plot’s natural terrain with the aim of being up and running in the second half of September.
Wild Cairns, the company behind the plans, was founded in April by co-directors Scott Smith and Angus McLeod. The obstacle course racing coaches, who have collectively competed in more than 150 assault course races both in the UK and overseas, are said to be “on a mission to inspire adults and children to get outside and enjoy the benefits of fitness and fun in nature”.
Plans for the assault course were approved by East Lothian Council. Whitekirk Hill already features self-catering lodges, an award-winning spa, gourmet orangery and terrace, and a children’s play barn.
Smith said: “We can’t wait to start building our assault course. These are exciting times for Wild Cairns. Assault courses offer numerous benefits, such as improving physical fitness, building confidence, enhancing teamwork skills and boosting mental health through outdoor exercise. Our course is designed for both adults and children from age eight upwards, ensuring fun and fitness for the whole family.”
McLeod added: “As seasoned obstacle course participants, with over 150 races between us, we have always wanted to have our own venue to get people outdoors and enjoy the sport we are very passionate about as it not only is it great fun but it can also help build confidence and boost your mental health and working out in the great outdoors.”
Arlene Wynn, general manager at Whitekirk Hill, said: “The resort sits on 160 acres of beautiful East Lothian countryside and our aim has always been to encourage as many people as possible to visit and enjoy what we get to enjoy every day. When we first met with Wild Cairns, we knew instantly that we wanted to welcome them to Whitekirk Hill.”
