Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc releases first images of flagship Dundee hub amid net zero drive

MSIP is a joint venture between the French industrial giant, Dundee City Council and Scottish Enterprise, founded to regenerate the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee.

The Innovation Hub will be a purpose-built facility at the heart of MSIP, “supporting collaboration and innovation between organisations of different shapes and sizes”.

Businesses, researchers and “challenge-holders” are promised a space where they will be able to work together on developing, testing, and commercialising products and services for a “sustainable, low carbon future”.

The new hub will be located on the east side of MSIP, at the main entrance to the site. The facilities, which will include hot-desking, meeting rooms, event spaces, design workshops and a cafe, will be available to everyone working on the park and others that can benefit from what it offers.

Dundee City Council previously secured £3.5 million of funding from the Tay Cities Deal Industrial Investment Fund to support the hub. Detailed design work is already underway and the planning application has been submitted.

Colin McIlraith, chief operating officer at MSIP, said: “The Innovation Hub is a core part of the transformation programme, which is already underway and brings everything else that we offer at MSIP together.

“The design for the Innovation Hub provides a dynamic space housing a changing mixture of people, all aspiring to achieve the same goal of net zero.

“It’s great to be able to now share what the hub will look like. It’s ambitious but achievable, which is what MSIP is all about.”

