MHA Henderson Loggie gets £2m Barclays boost

Accountancy firm MHA Henderson Loggie is to launch a recruitment drive as part of its expansion strategy after securing a seven-figure support package from Barclays.

The Dundee-headquartered practice is looking to grow its team and expand its client offering on the back of funding support and facilities totalling more than £2 million from the lender.

MHA Henderson Loggie said it will place a particular focus on “recruitment and retention” of talent across its locations, which include offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The funding package will also be used to help grow the firm’s audit services for both commercial and not-for-profit organisations across the Central Belt, as well as to increase its accounting and tax advisory services in Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Recruitment will take place in Dundee to further enhance the group’s offering for owner-managed businesses throughout the Tayside region.

The firm cited the recent the senior appointments of Kimberley Thomson to lead its tax team and Shona Campbell to head up its business recovery and insolvency division as indicators of its intentions to grow.

David Smith, managing partner of MHA Henderson Loggie, said that the funding package from Barclays would support the firm’s ambitious expansion plans and drive its strategic direction.

He said: “It’s an exciting time for MHA Henderson Loggie, we are in a great position to grow. With the support of Barclays we are able to capitalise on opportunities and achieve our growth ambitions.

“The accountancy landscape is changing, and technology is allowing us to focus more on real-time business advice to help our clients grow profitably.

“We have recently launched our new internal training academy, providing our staff and the next generation of accountants with the skills required in our fast-paced economy and ever-changing business environment.”

Corporate development director Paul Smith led the Barclays team alongside relationship director Stuart McAleese. Smith added: “MHA Henderson Loggie is a long-established and recognised name in professional services and we have known the team for many years. We are pleased to be supporting the firm to reach its growth aims.

“All businesses, regardless of size, can benefit from good advice and strong partnerships so the role of professional services cannot be underestimated.”

Formerly known as Henderson Loggie, the Scottish accountancy and professional services firm recently underwent a rebrand to better reflect its membership of MHA, an invitation-only accounting association which it helped establish in 2010.

All eight MHA members have adopted the new brand, which is designed to “bring its national and global strategies closer together” to drive growth across the network.

David Smith described the change in corporate identity as a “springboard” for future development.

The MHA joined Baker Tilly International, a global network of advisors in 145 territories, as the UK member in 2014.