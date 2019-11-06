Menzies flying high as Edinburgh aviation group secures North American contracts

John Menzies, the Edinburgh-headquartered aviation services group, has hailed rapid growth at its Canadian business after inking a fresh contract win.

The deal with Sunwing Airlines will see Menzies deliver ground handling services for the Canadian leisure carrier at locations including Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport and Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport in Canada, as well as Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

Covering a term of three years, the new contracts encompass passenger, ramp and cabin cleaning services. Across the three airports, some 150 staff will handle in the region of 900 flights per annum for Sunwing.

Menzies said the contracts would build on its existing relationship with the airline, with the Scottish group already providing ground handling services at Saskatoon Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada, Orlando International Airport and Daytona Beach International Airport in Florida, Princess Juliana International Airport on the Caribbean island of Sint Maarten, as well as ten sites in Mexico.

Testament

Giles Wilson, Menzies’ chief executive, said: “It is great to see Sunwing Airlines broadening our successful relationship to span 18 airports across North and Central America.

“These awards are testament to the success of our partnership so far, and the hard work and quality service delivered by Menzies Aviation employees on the ground.

“We are particularly thrilled that our Canadian business continues to grow rapidly, and look forward to deepening our presence in North America.”

The Menzies Aviation business operates at 219 airports in 37 countries, supported by a team of some 36,000 people.

Last month, the group said it had secured a key contract renewal that will see it deliver ground handling services to five airlines at Heathrow Airport. The agreement with Germany’s Lufthansa Group was its largest at Britain’s busiest airport.

Half-year results for the six months to the end of June, released in August, showed that John Menzies suffered a pre-tax loss of £4.4 million, from a profit of £8.3m a year earlier. That was despite reported ­revenues rising to £649.9m from £627.2m.

The losses were blamed in part on cuts in flight schedules because of the global grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX jets in the wake of two fatal crashes. However, Menzies has since secured a string of ­contract wins and renewals.

