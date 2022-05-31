Menzies Aviation checks in to coalition working to achieve carbon-neutral flying

Menzies – one of Scotland’s oldest companies – has checked into Clean Skies for Tomorrow (CST), which is led by the World Economic Forum in collaboration with the Rocky Mountain Institute and the Energy Transitions Commission.

The Scottish global aviation logistics specialist said a key goal of CST is to accelerate sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) – which is powered by sources including agricultural waste and carbon captured from the air – to reach a tenth of the global fuel supply by 2030, from less than 1 per cent of all total jet fuel demand currently.

Menzies, which is being taken over by a Kuwaiti firm, said its fuel teams have already performed SAF refuels of commercial flights in both the UK and US and are implementing management of change procedures for the receipt and handling of the eco-friendly product at some fuel farm locations.

Additionally, the company said it has implemented its All In Sustainability strategy, which includes a commitment of becoming carbon neutral for certain emissions by 2033, which coincides with its 200th anniversary.

Morven McCrindle, executive vice president of fuels at Menzies Aviation, hailed the firm being the first of its kind to join CST, as it works to support sustainable aviation. “We recognise the need to reduce our emissions, and will continue to explore and implement changes that will not only help us reach our goals, but also support our customers on their journeys to net zero.”