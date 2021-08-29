Membership venture taps into demand for luxury goods and services

A “premium” website for bargain-seeking luxury lovers has been launched by an e-commerce technology start-up.

By Scott Reid
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 4:55 am
Some of the Mór Card team at the Scotsman Picture House taken during a team building workshop.
The Mór Card is the brainchild of its Scottish joint chief executives Urchana Moudgil and Craig Unsworth. The lifestyle website offers members access to the “best premium and independent brands across the UK”. It is already working with firms operating in the food and drink, fashion and accessories, outdoor and adventure sectors.

Brands featured include Saint Fragrance, Ali Miller London, Cefinn and Digme Fitness.

The venture has grown to a team of 15 and is continuing to expand. Membership deals cover standard and premium packages.

Unsworth, co-CEO, said: “We are focused on premium products and quite unashamedly obsessed with quality. The Mór Card provides the perfect platform for members to indulge in the finer things in life. Whether it’s discovering new independent brands for themselves or sourcing the perfect present for that one person who has everything’ in their life.”

