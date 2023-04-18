All Sections
'Meet the supplier' showcase event attracts over 50 Scottish food and drink producers

More than 50 food and drink producers from across the Lowlands came together in Dumfries for a major “meet the supplier” showcase event.

By Scott Reid
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST
 Comment

Producers were seeking deals with some 100 local, regional and national buyers from Scotland as well as the north of England. The event, held at Easterbrook Hall in Dumfries, included cookery demonstrations from some of the region’s top chefs including Iain Gourlay of Cringletie House Hotel, and David Jamieson, the executive head chef of Archerfield Estate.

Designed to build relationships with buyers, introduce them to new products and secure future business, the event was delivered by Regional Food Groups (RFGs) and Regional Food Tourism Ambassador of the South, supported by Scotland Food & Drink. The sourcing Scotland regional programme is new to 2023, bringing together suppliers with buyers from retail, wholesale and foodservice to help grow the sales of Scottish products.

Fiona Richmond, head of regional food at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “Opportunities such as Showcasing the Larder of the Lowlands give producers the chance to champion their produce and expand into new markets. Seeing the range of food and drink businesses at this event, and the buzz in the room, shows just how much we have to offer across the regions of Scotland.”

Hayley Ross, sales manager, Blackthorn Salt, a Scotland Food & Drink member, added: “Larder of the Lowlands was a very well organised event. It was great to meet current customers, new contacts and discuss collaborations with other likeminded producers. Attending regional events like this really help to build personal connections and telling our story.”

The Lowland food and drink producers showcased to some 100 buyers at the Dumfries event. Picture: Phil Wilkinson
The Lowland food and drink producers showcased to some 100 buyers at the Dumfries event. Picture: Phil Wilkinson
