Mediazoo whitepaper breaks down what AI revolution actually means for the creative industries

Learning and communications creative agency, Mediazoo, have published an exclusive whitepaper that shares their own bespoke methodology outlining how they integrated AI into their workflow – and how they can help others do the same.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The whitepaper details the creatives agency’s AI journey, from overcoming scepticism with workforce training and hands on experimentation to leading the way as AI trailblazers.

The methodology highlighted in the whitepaper emphasises the need for organisations to enable their people to use AI safely and effectively, as a foundation for achieving meaningful gains in productivity and innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By launching 12 AI project teams and an AI Trailblazer group, Mediazoo reduced time spent on repetitive tasks by 25%, allowing creatives to focus more on high value, creative work.

Giles Smith, CEO at Mediazoo

Mediazoo are experts in transformation and want to help others rethink work through their methodology that keeps human creativity at the core of AI innovation.

Giles Smith, CEO at Mediazoo, said: “Transformation isn’t driven by technology alone; our Whitepaper highlights it comes from empowering teams with the right tools, skills, and mindset to thrive.

“By equipping people with the ability to adapt to an ever-changing environment we allow them to embrace new skills and technologies like AI into their workflows, which will ultimately enable them to enhance performance and focus on what they do best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The future is one where AI amplifies human ingenuity, rather than replaces it.”

The learning and communications agency has developed a range of AI products, notably ConvEx, an innovative AI-powered conversation practise tool, built to empower employees to handle challenging conversations with confidence and skill.

ConvEx delivers voice-to-voice AI practise for a wide range of workplace conversations, from management development to sales training and customer service interactions.

With a dedicated consultation phase, this AI-powered tool can be tailored to each organisation's specific needs, creating realistic personas that enable teams to practise everyday conversations with enough repetition to build genuine competence and confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ConvEx revolutionises conversation training by combining live role play with immediate, actionable feedback. The platform tracks individual and team progress through comprehensive analytics, ensuring measurable skill development and consistent training quality across the organisation.