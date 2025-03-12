“We have had a great deal of interest in the remaining space at Orchard Brae House” – Toby Withall, Knight Frank

Broadcaster STV Group has become the latest business to move into a landmark Edinburgh office building that last year underwent a major makeover.

The media company will take more than 2,200 square feet of space at Orchard Brae House on Queensferry Road, just to the west of the city centre, moving from its current location at Edinburgh Quay in the city’s Fountainbridge area.

Orchard Brae House’s joint agents Knight Frank and Cuthbert White acted for VCM Global Asset Management, through the property’s local asset manager Eden PAM, and Mark Allan represented STV.

At the tail end of 2024, Penumbra Mental Health and Clear Mortgage Solutions committed to taking space at the building, while software company EcoOnline UK extended its lease at Orchard Brae House. Beer-maker Innis & Gunn, MBM Law, and Changeworks are also among the building’s current occupiers.

Orchard Brae House - one of the city’s tallest office buildings - underwent a significant refurbishment project that was completed last year. The building’s interiors were upgraded and a variety of on-site facilities were added, including a free-to-use gym, cycle hub, wellness suites, yoga studio and Edinburgh’s first office “dog park” for use by its tenants.

Toby Withall, office agency partner at Knight Frank Edinburgh, said: “The addition of STV to Orchard Brae House is further validation of the quality of the refurbishment work undertaken at the building. With a variety of on-site amenities, a focus on supporting occupiers’ health and wellbeing, and a community ethos, the building has been specifically designed to provide what modern occupiers are looking for.

“We have had a great deal of interest in the remaining space at Orchard Brae House and, as the supply of high-quality space continues to dwindle in Edinburgh city centre, we hope to announce more occupiers at the building over the course of the year.”