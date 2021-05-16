McGhee’s Bakery secures new 'roll' supplying Asda

The deal includes handmade crispy rolls, soft morning rolls and brown morning rolls, as well as soda scones and well-fired rolls.

The Glasgow-based, fourth-generation bakery was established in 1936 by Dugald McGhee at the original bakehouse in the city’s Maryhill area, and it now has more than 300 staff.

Its group sales manager Dionne Pocobelli said: “This opportunity allows us to share some of our favourite products with Asda shoppers across Scotland.

Heather Turnbull, Asda’s regional buying manager for Scotland, and Ross Hamilton, McGhee’s head of sales and marketing. Picture: Ian Georgeson.

“Our crispy morning rolls are a traditional handmade roll that is based on a sourdough recipe – which makes them very unique in flavour and texture. We are known as a supplier of the Glasgow favourite “crispy roll”, and in fact, all our rolls have become increasingly popular across Scotland.”

Heather Turnbull, Asda’s regional buying manager for Scotland, also commented: “It’s brilliant to add more McGhee’s products to our shelves – our customers love to see local suppliers in store. We are always on the lookout for new and delicious products, and we think our shoppers will enjoy this selection of new bread rolls from the McGhee’s range.”

“Bread rolls are a firm favourite in Scotland and it’s great to be able to offer these products from a family-owned bakery.”

The tie up sees family-owned McGhee’s Bakery supply the products to more than 50 Asda stores across Scotland. Picture: Ian Georgeson.

The tie-up comes after Ayrshire butchery business We Hae Meat secured a new contract to supply a trio of its products to the supermarket’s stores across Scotland.

