MBN Solutions to host indigenous leaders from Amazon Rainforest for climate event

The SEC campus is set to welcome world leaders at this autumn's COP26 climate change summit. Picture: John Devlin

Indigenous leaders will talk about the role of indigenous peoples in the conservation of the Amazon Rainforest and will lead a sacred prayer ceremony with young and older leaders from the rainforest.

Discussions will cover how the choices we make impact our work, the people and the environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will also explore how to create conscious, sustainable, efficient and permanent solutions for the future generations.

MBN Solutions, which specialises in data science, data engineering, analytics and technology, says the evening will provide a rare opportunity to meet the representatives of these communities and learn from their ancestral knowledge and profound connection to nature.

The event comes as the world looks to Glasgow as host of COP26, a United Nations joint effort to tackle Climate Change.

The free-to-enter Role of Indigenous Peoples in the Conservation of the Amazon Rainforest event begins at 5pm and will be held at the agency's West George Street office.