MBN hails record data science student placements

Recruitment firm MBN Solutions has hailed a landmark as it placed a record 100 students into Scottish firms this year.

Working in partnership with data and artificial intelligence (AI) innovation centre The Data Lab, the Glasgow-based firm has completed its third year of matching MSc graduates of data topics with data-enabled organisations north of the Border.

MBN said it has developed several proprietary techniques to help identify and match graduates from relevant programmes to opportunities.

The partnership has placed more than 220 students.

The Data Lab boss Gillian Docherty said: “We have been working with MBN Solutions for the last three years to help us identify and place fantastically talented data scientists and engineers in industry and in the public sector as well as delivering and supporting MetaSkills training for the Masters cohort.

“Every year, MBN has increased the placements and we are delighted to see the breadth and depth of organisations now exploring the use of data to drive value in Scotland.”

Robin Huggins, director of client services for MBN, pointed to the firm’s “deep knowledge of the data, insight and AI marketplaces”.

He added: “At a time when technology seems to dominate, we focused on the notion that people buy people and adopted traditional techniques to surface organisations with exciting opportunities for what has been our largest and perhaps most impressive cadre of graduate data scientists.”