MasterChef finalist Dean Banks launches Arbroath gin

MasterChef: The Professionals finalist and restaurant owner Dean Banks has launched a new premium Scottish gin.

Lunun is said to benefit from the “single-fold” distillation process used to create it while its taste has been developed with the chef’s palette in mind.

The new gin has been influenced by Banks’ travels to more than 40 different countries and his expertise in fusion cooking.

Distilled in the chef’s home town of Arbroath, the gin’s name is an adaptation of Lunan Bay. The product will be distributed using eco-friendly packaging.

Banks said: “I’ve always wanted to create my own gin and it seems like the next natural step for me after establishing my restaurant in St Andrews.

“I wanted to create something that people judge solely on the taste and not the ‘hype’ that often comes with contemporary artisan gins – in fact, Lunun is the opposite to an artisan gin. There’s no smoke and mirrors with Lunun.”

