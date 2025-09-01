Massively discounted property for vital charities in Scotland

New research praises unique business hub for vital support to third sector

A thriving business hub dedicated to charities has been praised for the outstanding service and massive savings it is delivering to the Third Sector.

New research has revealed that Norton Park – which is next door to Easter Road stadium in Edinburgh – can provide high-quality office space to charities at up to 80% lower than some market prices.

Independent commercial property specialist CuthbertWhite was commissioned to benchmark Norton Park against the rest of the market and underline its vital place for the capital’s not-for-profit sector.

Norton Park interior

The objective report found Norton Park, which is currently home to 25 charities and no-profits, stands apart from other serviced offices in the city, not just on cost, but on security, quality, and long-term value.

Keith Robertson, Chief Executive of Norton Park, said: "For many third sector organisations, cost and stability are the two biggest challenges.

“This report highlights what we’ve long known – that Norton Park is affordable while also offering a secure and high-spec base where organisations can thrive."

Set within a fully modernised Grade B listed former school and church, Norton Park combines flexible leases, all-inclusive rent and a supportive, environment.

Norton Park exterior

CuthbertWhite found that space in Norton Park is provided at 50% to 80% below market rates, providing stability and the kind of professional setting usually reserved for non-Third Sector tenants.

Organisations based at the hub include major charities like Cyrenians, Samaritans, Social Work Scotland and Edinburgh Young Carers.

The research highlighted the not-for-profit business hub delivers inclusive rent covering everything from high-speed broadband and utilities to cleaning and maintenance – with no hidden costs.

It also praised the site’s modern amenities, which include soundproof call pods on every floor, EV charging points, secure cycle storage, full lift access, breakout spaces, and a tenants’ lounge. A programme of regular events such as yoga, cinema clubs and lunch-and-learn sessions further enhances the community feel.

Norton Park exterior

Chris Cuthbert of CuthbertWhite: "We work with many high-end commercial operators across Edinburgh and can say with confidence that Norton Park is a true outlier.

“It delivers tremendous value with quality features and, crucially, offers a level of leasing security to tenants that can be a challenge to find elsewhere in this sector at a similar price point."

The site has maintained a 95 per cent occupancy rate over the past three years, and more than 60 per cent of current tenants have been based there for over five years – a testament to satisfaction and long-term commitment.

Within the 30,000 sq ft building are units from 60 sq ft to 3,000 sq ft, accommodating 1-40 desks. Norton Park also operated a dedicated co-working space, which allows non-profits to rent desks as needed.

Norton Park exterior

Ewan Aitken, CEO of Cyrenians, said: “‘Not only are the facilities at Norton Park excellent value for money, but there is also a wealth of opportunities for collaboration with others in the Sector.

“The sense of community developed here at Norton Park, and supported by the staff here, is one of the key reasons we are delighted to call this our ‘central’ home.

Keith added: "Owning our premises means we can pass those savings directly on to our tenants. It also means we can plan with certainty, reinvest in our facilities and offer a truly sustainable future for the charities and social enterprises we support."

With rent and service charges set at least 50% below market rates, the annual saving to the sector is significant — effectively matching what tenants would otherwise spend on a traditional premises. Last year alone, that translated to a saving of £515,000. Assuming similar savings year on year since opening, the cumulative value to the sector is now estimated at over £12 million.

Keith added: “These are estimated figures, but whatever way you look at it, our value to the Third Sector in Edinburgh is incredible. We are currently exploring how to more accurately calculate the wider social value that Norton Park delivers to the sector, the local community and the city.”

Cuthbert White’s report also highlighted that many commercial serviced office spaces operate under management agreements and leases that can end offering little to no tenure security. Norton Park’s owner and occupier model is the opposite, offering vital, long-term peace of mind to tenants.