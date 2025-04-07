Marketing Society Scotland's flagship Digital Day to explore AI and brand engagement

Marketing Society Scotland’s flagship event will be held at the Glasgow Science Centre

The Marketing Society Scotland is set to host its annual flagship event, Digital Day, later this month at the Glasgow Science Centre.

Now in its 11th sold-out year, the event, which will take place on Thursday, April 24, brings together innovators and thought leaders from around the globe. Participants will deliver thought-provoking conversations and insightful talks designed to inform, inspire and explore new challenges and opportunities.

Simon Watson is operations director of Republic of Media & The Freethinking Group | Contributed

Topics covered will feature the latest artificial intelligence advancements, the future of brand engagement, and strategies for navigating digital disruption.

The diverse line-up of speakers will include Ruth Buscombe, who will share her journey to becoming a leading voice in Formula 1 through her experience as a race strategist and the art of data-led decision-making under pressure.

Dave Morrissey discuss how he is helping retail and e-commerce brands thrive on TikTok, while Mobbie Nazir and Toby Southgate will explore how they empower global brands to navigate a rapidly evolving social landscape.

Fellow speaker Andy Sneddon will shed light on driving strategic change within Barclaycard, and Naomi Walkland, from Motorway, will share insights into developing innovative marketing strategies at high-growth companies.

The Glasgow Science Centre, where the event will take place | Glasgow Life

Simon Watson, operations director at Republic of Media & The Freethinking Group, said: “The event has firmly established itself as one of Scotland’s premier events for marketers, drawing delegates from leading agencies, iconic brands and major publishers.

“In past years, it has delved into the forces shaping the future of marketing, exploring everything from the complexities of Asia’s digital media landscape, the transformative power of generative AI to the rise of multi-player brands and disruptive consumer experiences.

“And thought leaders have shared insights on gamification, growth marketing, and building consumer-centric brands. Digital Day continues to inspire, challenge, and energise the industry, and it never fails to deliver.”

A range of spaces at the Glasgow Science Centre will be used for the event, with the venue’s IMAX theatre to stage keynote talks and panel discussions. Breakout rooms will be used for more intimate collaborative sessions, and there will be ample social space to discuss the output of the day and meet new faces.