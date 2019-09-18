Marketing service set to open north of Border

A company providing access to part-time marketing directors has boosted its team ahead of its Scottish launch.

The Marketing Centre, which offers flexible senior marketing expertise to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), will debut north of the Border after teaming up with referral partner FD Centre, which offers a similar service for finance directors.

Its Scottish arm will be led by Mark Gorman, chairman of Creative Edinburgh, who has more than 30 years’ experience as an advertising practitioner, agency owner and marketing consultant.

Gorman, regional director for Scotland, said: “We are excited to see how access to affordable, highly experienced marketing director services can boost the already booming Scottish SME economy - as of March 2018 there were 343,535 SMEs operating in Scotland, providing 1.2 million jobs and 99.3 per cent of all private sector businesses."

Clare Methven, managing director and co-founder of The Marketing Centre, added: ‘We are thrilled to be launching in Scotland, and further growing in the UK.”

