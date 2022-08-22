Marketing exec takes up key post at Edinburgh-based Tesco Bank

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracy Abraham, who was most recently group marketing director at the AA, becomes the financial service provider’s chief customer officer.

Abraham has also held chief marketing officer positions at Experian, CPP Group and Monzo. Prior to her career in financial services, she worked for a number of media organisations including Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Abraham will join Tesco Bank’s executive committee and will report directly to chief executive Gerry Mallon.

Tracy Abraham has spent over 25 years in senior marketing and communication roles, most recently as group marketing director at the AA.

Mallon said: “I’m pleased to welcome Tracy to Tesco Bank and look forward to working with her as part of our executive team. Her breadth of experience and customer focus will be invaluable as we develop our strategy of delivering products which closely align to the needs of Tesco customers.”

Tesco Bank was founded in 1997 and has more than 3,000 people working across three main centres in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle.

The bank said Abraham will be responsible for developing its customer offering across its banking, insurance and money services propositions.