Mansion House Accord could change face of pension investments

​Tom Barton says funds will still need to balance investment and risk after commitment to place assets in private markets

The UK’s largest pension funds have pledged to invest at least 10 per cent of their assets in private markets by 2030, but managing investment and fiduciary risk will continue to be a delicate balance under a new accord.

Seventeen workplace pension providers have signed up to the voluntary initiative, known as the Mansion House Accord, which commits signatories to investing at least 10 per cent of their defined contribution (DC) default funds in private markets by 2030, with at least 5 per cent of the total going to investment in the UK.

The Accord builds on the Mansion House Compact, which was launched in 2023 under the previous Conservative government, and saw 11 pension funds committing to investing 5 per cent of their DC default funds in unlisted companies by 2030, but with no stipulation to keep the investments in the UK.

​The Treasury expects the deal to unlock up to £50bn of investment for UK businesses (Picture: John Devlin)

The Treasury expects the deal to unlock up to £50 billion of investment for UK businesses, major infrastructure projects and clean energy developments, with around £25bn expected to be released directly into the UK economy over the next decade.

The Accord has been jointly led by the Association of British Insurers, the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association and the City of London Corporation. Signatories to the new agreement include: Aegon UK, Aon, Aviva, Legal & General, LifeSight, M&G, Mercer, NatWest Cushon, Nest, Now Pensions, Phoenix Group, Royal London, Smart Pension, the People’s Pension, SEI, TPT Retirement Solutions and the Universities Superannuation Scheme.

For those providers already signed up to the Mansion House Compact, the government has said progress under that accord will count towards meeting the new accord’s goals. There have been reports that the Government may introduce legislation that would eventually require all pension funds to sign up to the new commitments.

The agreement marks a significant development for the sector with a large part of the DC provider and master trust world now on board with the idea of minimum allocations to private markets outside of any formal legal framework.

Tom Barton, Partner and pensions specialist at Pinsent Masons

Delivering on the Accord remains subject to various factors, including fiduciary duty, consumer duty and the Government facilitating access to a suitable pipeline of investment opportunities. In many respects, success hinges on the creation and sourcing of suitable investable opportunities and investment advisers have a part to play in this.

The Government has a part to play too. As part of its side of the bargain, it also needs to deliver a sensible framework on value for money, scale and consolidation – taking account of weaknesses and issues flushed out through the consultation. This is a delicate balance.

Whatever the case, the Government has expressly stated that progress against the new commitment would be “monitored and the initiative will be reinforced by measures to be announced in the upcoming final report of the pensions investment review”.

The Government’s highly anticipated pensions investment review is expected to be published this spring, and it may yet move this commitment on to a mandatory footing.