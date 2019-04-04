Stewart Milne cuts gender pay gap

Stewart Milne Group has narrowed its gender pay gap thanks to initiatives providing female workers with clear opportunities for progression.

Male staff at the Aberdeen-headquartered housebuilder and timber frame manufacturer now earn an average of 13.3 per cent more than women, a 4.8 per cent reduction from last year and significantly lower than the industry average of 23.6 per cent.

The group cited the introduction of training schemes geared at attracting a more diverse candidate pool and the promotion of clearly defined career paths to women.

Research from recruiter Randstad shows fewer than 20 per cent of employees in the construction industry are female, while data from Young Women’s Trust highlights that for every female apprentice there are 56 males.

HR director Karen Catto said: “We are very pleased to have some great examples of women who have risen to senior roles in the group and act as mentors and role models to those joining our industry.

“Of course, we recognise we have some way to go. We will continue to promote the benefits of our industry to women and also ensure our own recruitment, learning and development strategies support their development into senior roles.”