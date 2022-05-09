Management shake-up sees new MD at West Lothian's Ashwood Scotland

Archie Meikle, who co-founded Ashwood in 1999 with current commercial director David Charman, is relinquishing his position as managing director after 23 years in post. Meikle now takes up the role of company chairman.

Charman moves up to managing director whilst Graeme Hadden becomes operations director.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meikle will assist both Charman and Hadden during the transition period and will also take on responsibility for the company’s significant property portfolio, seeking appropriate development opportunities and business development activities of the core business as the company moves out of the pandemic.

The shake-up is a major change for the trio who have known each other for almost three decades since their time together at Watson Construction Group.

Meikle said: “This management restructure at Ashwood has been carefully planned and choreographed over the last six months to ensure business continuity and retain stakeholder confidence.

“The company is debt free with strong cash flow and I have no doubt David along with Graeme will now lead the business forward in their typically astute fashion, strengthening the ethos of the business and building on the successes we have enjoyed.”

During Meikle’s tenure, the firm has grown from a start up in a two-person office to a business with a £12 million turnover employing some 85 staff across the group.

Archie Meikle, David Charman and Graeme Hadden of Ashwood Scotland. Picture: Nadin Dunnigan Photography