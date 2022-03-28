Majority of Scots workers 'would consider move to greener role'

The survey by Aviva also found employees would work for less if an employer offered benefits such as flexible hours or if they were a not-for-profit organisation.

According to the insurance giant’s latest How We Live report, a fifth (19 per cent) also said they would think about taking a lower salary if they had the option to do hybrid working, with just under a third (29 per cent) willing to do the same if they were able to choose flexible working hours.

They survey also highlighted how younger employees increasingly place other factors ahead of pay.

Almost a fifth of all respondents said they would be prepared to take a wage cut if they were going to work for a charity or not-for-profit organisation and 14 per cent would do so if the company had strong environmental credentials. But among under-25s, a quarter said they would consider a lower salary to switch to such employers.

The survey also found evidence that employers are becoming greener. Nearly three quarters of Scottish workers (73 per cent) say their employer has made changes to improve its environmental impact in the last five years – although four fifths of people within this group feel there is still more to do.

More than a fifth (21 per cent) of Scottish workers say they are already participating in initiatives to make their employer more environmentally-friendly, while an additional 47 per cent said they would like to get more involved in this area.

More than half of Scottish workers would consider changing their current role for a 'greener' career, according to the report. Picture: AFP via Getty Images.

Jon Marsh, head of partnerships for Aviva General Insurance, said: “Sustainability is very much on the radar for businesses large and small, and it is positive news that so many people in Scotland are bringing green thinking into their working routines, as well as their personal lives.

“The latest data shows that a great many employees are already involved in environmental initiatives in their workplace – from simply re-using cups, to limiting unnecessary travel, to making use of electric-vehicle leasing schemes.

Ambitions

“Almost three quarters of Scottish workers acknowledge that their employer has made environmental progress in the past five years, but they want to do more to make a difference. This could mean actions taken in a current role or switching to a position with a more environmental focus – but the emphasis on green career ambitions is clear.”

Meanwhile, new research from Glassdoor has found that job satisfaction amongst Scottish employees is the lowest in the UK. Although companies north of the Border are ranked highly for diversity and inclusion, compensation and benefits together with senior leadership are seen as lacking, the “workplace transparency” specialist said.

Glassdoor economist Lauren Thomas said Scottish workers are now demanding more of their employers, adding: “With employment growth in Scotland currently weak and hiring set to remain tough throughout 2022, companies should reconsider what employees want from work to attract and retain talent.

"Focusing on employee engagement can help create better workplace culture, reduce staff turnover, increase productivity and provide greater job satisfaction.”