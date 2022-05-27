Majority of firms expect regular return to the office by middle of year

Nearly a quarter of those surveyed (23 per cent) by property firm CBRE said the process is already underway, with 45 per cent focusing on the remainder of the first half as the return period.

The survey also pointed to some key sector differences, with nearly 80 per cent of financial companies aiming for a more regular return by mid-year. In contrast, about a third of technology companies are allowing the process to take its own course without specifying a timeframe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just 6 per cent of companies polled are requiring employees to return to the office on a full-time basis, with 70 per cent permitting either a voluntary return to the office at the employees’ discretion, or requiring return on a part-time basis.

A clear majority (72 per cent) of companies say that they are moving towards a hybrid workplace model in which employees have a measure of choice within the framework of company guidance.

Angela Lowe, senior director based in CBRE’s Edinburgh office, said: “Companies must now decide how much personal autonomy to allow as well as the balance between office and home.

“Over half of companies aspire to an equal mix of office and remote-based work - up from 29 per cent last year, while 38 per cent think their workers will be at the office for three or more days per week.

“It is encouraging that we are already seeing car parks filling up and amenities being utilised in locations like Edinburgh Park as people return to the office.”

Esson Properties’ plug and play offering at Blenheim Gate in Aberdeen, which has break-out spaces, lounges and sit-down ‘Zoom areas’.

Amy Tyler, associate director based in CBRE’s Aberdeen office, added: “Office occupiers face a complex matrix of issues as they adjust to and indeed shape a new reality. After a period of huge uncertainty, there is more clarity emerging over the direction of future real estate strategy, with only a small minority of companies reporting no change in their real estate strategies.