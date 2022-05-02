Major tech names set to speak at entrepreneurs’ investment summit

Ed Molyneux, who was the chief executive of accounting software firm Freeagent, and Julien Callede, the former chief operating officer of online furniture retailer Made.com, have been announced as speakers at Raising Partners Live alongside investment experts specialising in early-stage business funding.

The one-day conference, which takes place on Tuesday May 10 at the University of Strathclyde’s Technology & Innovation Centre, aims to help Scottish entrepreneurs raise funding – and has been billed as a “game-changer” for the tech industry.

Mr Molyneux said: "Being an entrepreneur can be a lonely business, and there's no handbook. But it's not rocket science; others have been there before you, getting off the ground, raising finance, building successful teams and of course making plenty of mistakes on the way.

“Having a network of fellow entrepreneurs around you, at all stages of their journeys, and learning from them about what did and didn't work, can make all the difference. That's what this conference is all about."

Mark Logan, who spent five years as chief operating officer at Scottish-founded travel giant Skyscanner and is the author of the 2020 Logan Report, an independent review of how Scotland’s tech economy should be supported, believes the conference will play an important role in creating a world-class tech sector for Scotland.

He said: “This conference is a very exciting step in harnessing the potential of Scotland’s entrepreneurial spirit. Events like these are absolutely essential for fostering the relationships and networks businesses rely on to access advice, talent and funding.”

Helena Murphy, the founder of Raising Partners, says the speaker line-up will give conference attendees access to entrepreneurs who’ve navigated fundraising. Picture: Elaine Livingstone.

The free conference was created by fundraising firm Raising Partners, which was founded in 2017 by Glasgow entrepreneur Helena Murphy, who was frustrated at the lack of finance options for growing businesses.

She said: “The speaker line-up at the conference will give attendees amazing access to entrepreneurs who’ve been through the ups and downs of fundraising, as well as hearing from investors who can help them understand how to go about securing finance for growth.