Major investment in West Lothian heat pump plant to generate 55 jobs amid green revolution

Mitsubishi Electric Air Conditioning Systems Europe will invest £15.3 million in its Livingston manufacturing facility, with Scottish Enterprise support, to “significantly increase” its productivity, efficiency and research and development (R&D) capabilities.

The firm is looking to meet increasing European and UK demand for its low-carbon heat pumps that help tackle climate change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heating products manufactured at the Livingston site incorporate air and ground source heat pump technology, while the company’s R&D activity will support the development of next-generation systems in Scotland.

Mitsubishi Electric Air Conditioning Systems Europe will invest millions in its Livingston manufacturing facility, with Scottish Enterprise support.

Scottish Enterprise is contributing to Mitsubishi Electric’s investment project with a package of support, including £1.8m of grant funding, creating 55 jobs and protecting 324 existing jobs.

Tatsuya Ishikawa, president and chief executive of Mitsubishi Electric Europe, said: “We believe it is our corporate responsibility to conduct business in a way that contributes to creating new values, a sustainable society and that further supports other businesses that contribute to the environment.

“In this sense the memorandum of understanding [MoU] we just signed with Scottish Enterprise is an important step towards fulfilling these responsibilities.”

Adrian Gillespie, chief executive of Scottish Enterprise, said: “The global transition to low carbon heating creates a huge potential market for companies and their supply chains to tap into.

“The technology developed by the company in Scotland and exported across Europe demonstrates the pioneering low carbon manufacturing innovation taking place here in Scotland, with global potential.

“The MoU builds on the strong partnership we’ve developed with the company in the 28 years they have operated in Scotland, and marks our commitment to a deeper strategic relationship that will support future growth and jobs for the company, its supply chain and the heat pump sector.”

Scottish net zero and energy secretary Michael Matheson added: “The company’s investment, with the help of Scottish Enterprise, ensures that our public funding is supporting a just transition which creates good, green jobs and drives Scotland’s green recovery and onward journey to net zero.”

In Scotland, heating buildings accounts for about a fifth of the country’s emissions.

A message from the Editor: