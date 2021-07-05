Major housing development planned for historic former Edinburgh brewery

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Under the approved proposals, the former Drybrough Brewery, which operated at Duddingston Road West in Craigmillar for generations from 1895 until 1987, is set to be redeveloped and renamed Holyrood Village.

The historic site will incorporate a mixed-use housing development of 131 homes – some refurbishments of existing structures, and others new builds – and 15 commercial units.

Offers are being invited for the new development, which is to be dubbed Holyrood Village.

Offers are now being invited for the residential development, with some commercial, which developers Scarlett Land and Development promise will be steeped in the history and character of the former brewery site.

For the last 30 years the site has been operating as Holyrood Business Park, catering for a variety of small businesses. The site is also home to Format Design who are the lead architectural design team for the project.

The brewery was designed by renowned architect, Robert Hamilton-Patterson, also responsible for the Caledonian Brewery and the Royal Scots War Memorial in St Giles' Cathedral.

Concerns had been expressed by developers earlier this year that time was running out to save the derelict former brewery buildings.

It was one of the seven breweries in the area but is the only one to remain mostly intact and is Category B listed. Listed building consents have been obtained and the approved development converts the old brewery whilst retaining as many of the original buildings as practically possible including the chimney stack, one of the last remaining in Edinburgh

Subject to planning consent, developers say the location may also be suitable for other uses, such as purpose-built student accommodation.

The former brewery lies in close proximity to a number of University of Edinburgh facilities, including King’s Buildings and Peffermill Playing Fields, as well as the Edinburgh BioQuarter.

The development takes place within the existing cobbled courtyard of the old brewery, surrounded by the original stone building which will all keep their original names, including The Maltings, The Kiln, The Wellhouse and The Brewhouse, and retain the original features.

The Holyrood Village complex will also boast a range of coffee shops, small studio spaces, and a corner shop.

Commenting on this Will Scarlett, Scarlett Land and Development, who are marketing the site said: “This is a truly-unique opportunity for an exceptional development in a well-connected location.

"There is the real potential here for a purchaser to deliver an exceptional scheme, steeped in the history and character of the former brewery.

The former Drybrough Brewery closed in 1987.

"The site may also be suitable for other uses, such as student accommodation, given its location in close proximity to many key University of Edinburgh facilities and the BioQuarter.”

The former Drybrough Brewery famously sponsored the Drybrough Cup, a Scottish football tournament which ran for a number of seasons between 1971 and 1980. Hibs lifted the Drybrough Cup on two occasions, in 1972-73 and 1973-74.

