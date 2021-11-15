Major development will provide 750 new homes to south of Ayr

Developer Swan Group has sealed a deal to buy land at Corton, to the south east of Ayr, which will deliver in excess of 750 homes - the firm’s biggest development to date. This includes the purchase of the adjacent Anderson land holding bringing the overall masterplan area to some 146 acres.

The group has also secured “substantial” funding to complete the extensive infrastructure works, which will support the new community, including roads within the development and a new roundabout linking the site to the A77.

The Corton project will include affordable housing provision, communal outdoor spaces, shops and food outlets, with several well-known retailers and restaurants already expressing an interest, Swan noted.

Swan Group has revealed plans for a large mixed use development and supporting infrastructure. Picture: Robert Perry

Managing director Phil McGinlay said: “Swan Group is pleased to announce our plans to bring over 750 new homes to Corton, just south of Ayr.

“Having secured the required funding, we are ready to start the infrastructure works needed to support this new community. The houses will sit in the beautiful outskirts south of Ayr and will benefit from a range of community resources including open space provision, new shops and food outlets.

“We’re especially excited to announce our consideration to plan one of the area’s first vehicle charging stations, to support the growing use of electric vehicles, vital in reducing the level of engine fumes for the people who will be living in Corton.”

He added: “Swan Group is planning to start work on the infrastructure in the first quarter of 2022.”

