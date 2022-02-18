Major deal and investment will create 80-acre luxury Perthshire holiday park

Graham Hodgson, chief executive of Verdant Leisure, described the deal as a 'very exciting acquisition'.

The purchase will bring the group’s portfolio to 13 parks and also marks its second acquisition in Perthshire. Bosses said they were keen to add further parks to the group this year.

The new site in Stanley has planning permission for 293 holiday homes and will be developed into a luxury holiday park, named River Tay Leisure Park.

Phase one of the works will begin in March and will see 77 pitches created to offer holiday accommodation and holiday home ownership options, alongside a new bar and restaurant facility. As part of the development, Verdant has partnered with Cycling Scotland to support the creation of a shared use active travel path between Stanley and Luncarty, which will travel through River Tay Leisure Park, due to open in 2023.

Graham Hodgson, chief executive of Verdant Leisure, said: “This is a very exciting acquisition for the Verdant Leisure group. Perthshire is a beautiful region, and it is easy to understand why it is so popular with our existing customers.

“We are thrilled to be able to develop this former quarry into a five-star holiday park and further support tourism in Perthshire. We are sure that River Tay Leisure Park will become a destination of choice in the area.”

The group was founded in September 2010 following a management buy-in of Dunham Leisure Limited, owner of Pease Bay and Thurston Manor Leisure parks in south-east Scotland.

