Mainstream building of accessible housing should be the norm and not the exception - Dougie Herd

​Government must provide the policies and infrastructure to support housebuilders, writes Dougie Herd

Scotland is at a pivotal moment in addressing the need for accessible housing. With an ageing population and a growing number of people living with disabilities, the demand for homes that cater to diverse needs has never been higher. As we look to the future, collaboration between housebuilders, the government and the wider construction industry will be key to building homes that are truly inclusive and accessible.

With this being forefront in my mind, I’m looking forward to participating in the inaugural Housing & Social Care Accessibility Summit in Dundee on Thursday. This event will provide a crucial platform for industry leaders, policymakers and social care experts to discuss the challenges and opportunities around accessible homes in Scotland. It’s also encouraging to have the Housing Minister speaking, further emphasising the Scottish Government’s openness to engage further on the subject.

However, recognition alone is not enough. If we are to truly transform Scotland’s housing landscape, the government must also provide the necessary support. As housebuilders, we are ready to step up, but we need the right policies, funding and incentives in place to help us deliver homes that meet the needs of the more vulnerable residents in our communities. This is not just about meeting standards; it is about creating adaptable, future-proof homes designed with the changing needs of occupants in mind.

Homes should be futiure-proofed to meet the changing needs of occupants (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

The country’s ageing population is a well-documented trend, and with it comes a growing need for homes that allow people to live independently for as long as possible. We also recognise that people want to live in their family home for as long as possible. At Campion Homes, we understand that accessibility is not just about step-free access or wider doorways; it is about designing homes that adapt to occupants’ changing needs.

Moreover, accessibility should not be confined to urban centres. Scotland’s rural communities often face additional challenges in accessing affordable housing, and we must also address this disparity.

Our commitment to quality and inclusivity has been a hallmark of our approach for many years and we have worked to develop a strong supply chain that shares our vision, ensuring the homes we build are not simply nice to look at, but functional and sustainable. This commitment will be a key focus of our discussions with local authority and government officials at a separate event in Dundee tomorrow, where we can demonstrate how our support is delivering homes that meet Scotland’s diverse needs.

We are proud of the positive relationships we have built with our housing association and RSL partners and believe that, with continued collaboration, we can help shape a future where accessible housing is the norm.

Dougie Herd is Joint Managing Director, Campion Homes

I am confident that Thursday’s event will be a catalyst for meaningful discussions and action. The involvement of the Scottish Government sends a clear message that accessible housing is high on the national agenda. But for real progress to be made, the government must back its commitments with action – providing the policies and infrastructure to support housebuilders in delivering accessible, adaptable homes.

I look forward to sharing Campion Homes’ experiences and examples of real standout projects we have delivered over the years which have accessibility at the core. As a company we’re committed to working with industry partners and government officials to ensure that Scotland leads the way in accessible housing. Together, we can build a more inclusive housing landscape, where everyone has access to a home that meets their needs.