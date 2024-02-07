Export minister Lord Offord

The UK Government’s Department for Business and Trade is hosting an event to help boost Scottish exporters at the end of February.

Taking place at 200 Conference & Events in Glasgow and also available to stream online, the ‘Made in Scotland, Sold to the World Exporter Roadshow’ will highlight the benefits of selling products and services internationally.

Run in conjunction with Insider Media Ltd, the event is aimed at Scottish businesses wanting to either start or expand their exporting journey. Those attending in-person and online will receive free advice and support to help their business expand overseas.

Minister for Exports Lord Malcolm Offord said: “From our innovative financial technology and life sciences industries to our famous food and drink sector, Scottish businesses have a lot to offer.

“While many of them have started selling abroad, there are many more opportunities out there for Scottish companies to expand their sales internationally and that’s what this event is all about.

“The UK Government wants to see companies here grasp the opportunities that exist around the globe to sell their goods and services, and I’m looking forward to speaking to them about the advice and support that’s on offer to help them do this.

Lord Offord will be speaking at the event, along with representatives from the Department for Business & Trade’s Export Academy, UK Export Finance, Scottish Chambers of Commerce, Allianz and the Scottish Government.

Businesses registering for the event will also be able to hear first hand from Scottish companies already successfully exporting, with speakers from Nairn's Oatcakes, Quorum Cyber and Bute Fabrics taking part.

The sessions on the day will cover advice for Scottish companies starting out on their export journey, the finance and support available to help them do this, and how the UK Government is working to open new markets and tackle trade barriers that they might face.