Macphie fattens up with Uddingston expansion

Food ingredients manufacturer Macphie is pumping a significant sum into its North Lanarkshire production site.

The expansion and refurbishment of the company’s current site at Tannochside Business Park in Uddingston is due to existing space constraints.

A five-year lease has been signed on an adjoining site, stretching to 17,400 square feet, with a £140,000 refit carried out at the property.

Meanwhile, the site expansion has led to a further £300,000 being invested in the installation of a new waste water treatment plant.

Macphie employs some 300 workers across three sites – its headquarters in Glenbervie in Aberdeenshire, its facility at Tannochside and its Midlands centre outside Coventry.

Chairman Alastair Macphie said: “A lot has changed in the industry since we took over the [Uddingston] site in 2000, but Macphie retains the same long-term commitment to sustainable, profitable growth.

“With several significant new business wins with international brands under our belt, this investment is essential as we gear ourselves up to take advantage of the many commercial opportunities out there in the marketplace.

“Already in the last three years we have invested £750,000 in state-of-the-art equipment at our Tannochside site, with an additional £5 million invested in technology across the business.”