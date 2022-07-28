Mackie’s secures new listings with Donald Russell

Mackie’s of Scotland has secured new listings with online retail butcher Donald Russell which will see its Traditional, Honeycomb and Strawberry Swirl 1L ice cream tubs stocked on the site at a RRP of £3.

Donald Russell have been impressed by the popularity of the new products, running out of their initial order of 300 tubs in the first three days of listing on the site – their much increased second order accounted for this and was for 300 cases rather than tubs.

Stuart Common, Sales and Marketing Director at Mackie’s of Scotland, said: “Working alongside one of the North-East’s largest food outlets is a privilege and something we’re extremely proud of. Both brands are focussed on quality – and it’s great to team up with a company so close by.

Donald Russell CEO, Kenneth Clow and Mackie’s of Scotland MD, Mac Mackie. Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

“The partnership has very exciting potential because of Donald Russell’s well-established ability to get frozen goods straight to their customers’ doors across the whole of the UK. Mackie’s fans across the UK will undoubtedly welcome the availability of this service.”

With the Mackie’s farm being only 10-miles from Inverurie-based Donald Russell, and both businesses being focused on quality the partnership seems a natural fit.

Kenneth Clow, Chief Executive Officer at Donald Russell, said: “Since becoming CEO in March this year, and with the North-East food and drink scene thriving so successfully, I was really interested in working with more local businesses across our different online categories to celebrate this.

“As a fellow family business based just down the road, Mackie’s of Scotland immediately stood out as a great partnership fit alongside their impressive credentials of being one of the country’s most loved brand and known-for-quality produce.

“Both businesses are set to benefit from the partnership as each is focused on sustainable growth – the question really is what’s next after we get the first months under our belt.”

The 1L tubs can be purchased from Donald Russell’s online site: www.donaldrussell.com/desserts.htm