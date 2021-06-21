Mackie’s of Scotland extending reach of chocolate range with online store

Mackie’s of Scotland is looking to gain increased traction for its range of chocolate following the launch of its online store.

By Emma Newlands
Monday, 21st June 2021, 12:30 pm
The firm, famous as a producer of ice cream, launched its chocolate range in 2014, converting a former tractor shed on its Aberdeenshire family farm into a chocolate factory.

It added that chocolate proved to be one of the popular lockdown treats and achieved a 46 per cent annual growth in sales last year.

Mackie’s launched chocolate in four flavours – dark, mint, milk and honeycomb – reflecting its most popular ice cream choices. A fifth flavour, orange, was a added for the Christmas season last year and is now available on the brand’s online store.

Mackie’s launched its chocolate range in 2014. Picture: contributed.

Karin Mackie, marketing director and one of three sibling owners, said: “Our chocolate is currently widely available in Scottish supermarkets, including Asda, Coop, Sainsburys and Spar, but it can take time to prove performance and achieve long-term listings south of the border.

“It’s long been an ambition to launch an online store to accommodate those who can’t easily buy from their local shop – so we’re delighted to now have the ability to meet buyers’ needs online.

“We are planning to add Mackie’s merchandise and even some new ice cream products to the shop.”

The firm also notes 46 per cent annual growth in chocolate sales last year. Picture: contributed.

The move comes amid a rebrand, with the website refresh having been completed by Web Integrations from Stonehaven, whose MD Ewan Duthie said: “It’s been a real pleasure to partner with an iconic Scottish brand such as Mackie’s.

“With more exciting things to come, we look forward to helping Mackie’s continue to build on its growth over the coming months and years.”

