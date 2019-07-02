Mackie's scoops chocolate deal with Asda

Ice cream maker Mackie’s of Scotland is looking to take a further bite out of the confectionery market after landing a £100,000 a year listing for its chocolate bars.

Four varieties of the family-run firm’s 120-gram chocolate bars will now be available to buy in 47 Asda stores across Scotland, following a successful trial last year.

The new agreeement adds to listings for Mackie’s ice cream and crisp products, for which it secured deals with Asda in 1993 and 2009, respectively.

Chocolate is the Aberdeenshire company’s most recent diversification, created in a factory converted from an old tractor shed on its farm near Inverurie. It is also used in Mackie's chocolate ice cream recipe.

Stuart Common, sales director at Mackie’s, said: “We’re very aware that around Scotland we’re known for our ice cream first and foremost.

“While that may not change completely, we’re delighted with this listing in a major supermarket that serves so much of the Scottish population.”

Heather Turnbull, regional buying manager at Asda, added: “The new chocolate listing makes a fine addition to our already substantial Mackie’s offering.

“We stock more than 1,000 products, from over 100 local Scottish suppliers, allowing customers in all of our stores to enjoy premium products packed full of home-grown Scottish taste, talent and provenance.”