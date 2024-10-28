Macdonald Hotels & Resorts marks milestone serve of 900,000 cups of coffee as part of Paddy & Scott’s partnership

Independent hospitality group, Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, has brewed more than 900,000 cups of coffee as part of an innovative partnership with direct trade coffee producers Paddy & Scott’s.

The popular hotel group has now served 910,000 cups of coffee as part of Paddy & Scott’s Lunch Box programme; a pioneering project designed to fund school meals for children living in coffee-growing regions around the world.

Through the partnership, Lunch Box coffee is served in all of Macdonald Hotels & Resorts’ 32 properties throughout the UK, with each bag funding a meal for a child in Kenya as part of The Muchomba Project.

A joint venture between a Kenyan coffee farm and Ipswich-based Paddy & Scott’s, The Muchomba Project helps fund life-changing initiatives in the Kenyan farming community. The project is currently financing improvement works at the local school, ranging from installation of windows and toilets, to running clean drinking water.

As of this week, more than 14,500 school meals have already been funded as part of Macdonald Hotels & Resorts’ partnership with Paddy & Scott’s, with the initiative on track to reach its target of 15,000 meals provided by the end of the year.

Guests can support Macdonald Hotels & Resorts’ charitable efforts by enjoying breakfast, afternoon tea or a light refreshment in the hotel of their choice.

Michael Savage, Head of Energy & Sustainability at Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, said: “Our work with Paddy & Scott’s has been going from strength to strength this year, and we’re incredibly proud to stock Lunch Box coffee in all our properties throughout the UK. Each cup makes a real difference, helping to change the lives of young people in Kenya, and we couldn’t think of a more fitting way to celebrate UK Coffee Week than by reaching this amazing milestone.”

Jessie Snelling, head of purpose at Paddy & Scott’s, said: “I recently returned from a visit to Kenya, where the shared passion, values and dedication to our projects was inspiring. The community spirit between our team, the Muchomba family and the schools was amazing and to see firsthand the impact our partnership is having was very moving. For a lot of the children, the meal we provide at school is the only meal they will have that day.

"We know the impact having a full belly has on children’s ability to learn and concentrate – giving them the greatest chance to get the best from their education and providing vital nutrition as they grow. This meal also alleviates one layer of pressure the children’s family bears allowing them the comfort that their child is being fed and educated.