Mabbett targets 'burgeoning' distilling and space sectors with Speyside base

Following its acquisition of GH Johnston Building Consultants (GHJ) earlier this year, Mabbett has added a new regional office located within the Horizon Scotland Business and Innovation Centre, Forres.

The hub will support the consultancy’s geographic expansion east into Moray and Aberdeenshire in core sectors. Mabbett will also target expansion into the region’s distilling and space sectors to add to a growing client base within those industries.

Kenny Shand, senior planning consultant at Mabbett and a well-known face in the Inverness office, is to be the key point of contact for the new hub.

He said: “On the back of the recent GHJ acquisition and Nevis Environmental assets acquisition, our expansion into Moray will allow us to better serve existing and new clients in key Mabbett sectors.

“Our presence in Speyside also better positions us to service our growing roster of clients in the distilling sector while there are exciting opportunities for us in the region’s space sector, too.”

Derek McNab, managing director at Mabbett, said: “I look forward to working alongside Kenny, Jonathon Brown, Darren Graham and their teams to develop our client base and expand our team at this new regional hub.”

On welcoming Mabbett to Horizon Scotland, Willie Park, building and business development manager at operator Key Facilities Management, said: “We very much hope they enjoy the first-class flexible meeting and conferencing spaces within the building and the wider facilities elsewhere on the Forres Enterprise Park.”