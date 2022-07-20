Luxury West Highlands hotel reopens after major investment with bold new look and name

No.17 The Promenade in Oban was previously called The Wellpark Hotel. The refurbishment project was overseen by the hotel’s new owner, Paul Sloan, who has worked in the hospitality industry for more than three decades.

The renovation involved stripping the building back to the stone to install improved plumbing and air conditioning systems, as well as temperature controlling technology throughout the establishment.

Some of the features of the original hotel have been maintained including a 16th century Jacobean ceiling which adorns one of the living areas.

Well-known in the hospitality industry, Sloan also owns restaurant brands across Glasgow, Edinburgh and Oban. In addition to the No.17 project, the Cumberland Building Society assisted the entrepreneur in the refinance of Oban-based, No.26 by the Sea, while also supporting funding for the acquisition of staffing accommodation at the site.

Grant Seaton, senior commercial manager at the Cumberland, said: “We’ve really enjoyed being a part of Paul’s latest hospitality venture and look forward to seeing No.17 The Promenade becoming a real success in Oban and Scotland.”

The support provided by the Cumberland equated to 60 per cent of the entire project, which contributed to both the acquisition of the property and the redevelopment.

Sloan said: “It was important for me to find the right lender that could support this type of project.

The outside of No.17 The Promenade in Oban, previously called The Wellpark Hotel.

“I’ve worked in the industry for many years and have often found conventional banks difficult to efficiently progress projects with. Working with the team at the Cumberland has been one of the easiest processes I have experienced in decades, and I am really pleased to have finally opened the doors at No.17 to show off the fresh look.”

Each of the 19 guest rooms has its own design, with all of them offering either sea views, woodland outlooks or outdoor terraces.

Based in Carlisle, and established in 1850, the Cumberland is the UK’s tenth largest building society, serving some 160,000 customers through its digital channels, call centre and network of 34 branches.