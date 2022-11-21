Luxury Scottish fragrance business to highlight success at Edinburgh networking event

A designer and perfumer with a luxury Scottish fragrance business will be the headline speaker at a networking event in Edinburgh this week.

Chloe Mullen works for Jorum Studio, which was established in 2010 by Scottish perfumer Euan McCall, working under the pseudonym Jorum Laboratories, and creating bespoke fragrances for a variety of well-known international drinks, fashion and hospitality brands. Since 2016, the venture has been operated equally by McCall and his partner Mullen, who launched Jorum Studio in 2019 and opened their first standalone store in Stockbridge last year.

The couple have continued to build their company in both business-to-business and business-to-consumer markets from their base in Edinburgh, crafting “innovative and eclectic” fragrances in-house. They also offer a bespoke fragrance service, developing a unique formula for private clients.

The Love Your Business networking initiative, which was founded five years ago by Michelle Brown from the eponymous PR agency, has attracted more than 100 speakers to a series of in-person and virtual events. These include Alice Thompson, co-founder of Social Bite, and rugby legend Scott Hastings. The latest event is due to take place on Thursday November 24 at Black Ivy in Bruntsfield.

